Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.60

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 537741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPPMF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

