CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,257 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of CorMedix worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $8.28 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

