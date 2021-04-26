Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,790 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

