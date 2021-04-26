Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,329.02. 13,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,886.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,325.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

