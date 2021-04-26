Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.52. The company had a trading volume of 865,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.11 and a 200 day moving average of $314.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

