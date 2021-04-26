Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,303 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.89. 59,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,128. The stock has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

