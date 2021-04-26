Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.82

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 63022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

