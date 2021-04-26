Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 4,591 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $548,211.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,109,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $457,536.04.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $992,091.10.

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,881. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CorVel by 183.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

