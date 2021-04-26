Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 342.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.