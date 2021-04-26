Cortex (CTXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.63 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $81.07 million and $10.63 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064454 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019913 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061479 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00739323 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00094590 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.07386707 BTC.
Cortex Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “
Cortex Coin Trading
