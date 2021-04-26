Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $4.35 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $20.63 or 0.00038452 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and approximately $577.09 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,678.82 or 1.00071317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00131624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,547,534 coins and its circulating supply is 210,762,931 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

