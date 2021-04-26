Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $43.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.72 billion and the lowest is $41.56 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $37.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $188.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.68 billion to $193.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $195.57 billion to $206.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $373.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.57 and its 200-day moving average is $361.91. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

