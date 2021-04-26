Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $373.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

