Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.29. 20,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

