COTI Price Up 31.2% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $216.43 million and approximately $56.82 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

