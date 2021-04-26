CoTrader Market Capitalization Tops $8.38 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $113,254.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.