Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.37. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

