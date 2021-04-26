Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $340.52. The company had a trading volume of 865,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $211.12 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

