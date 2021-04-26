Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,329.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,050. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,325.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

