Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Coty in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02).

Get Coty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.