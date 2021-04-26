Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.91 on Monday. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

