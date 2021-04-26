Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $315.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.73. 6,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,606. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,028 shares in the company, valued at $742,586.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,661 shares of company stock worth $50,134,878. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $423,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $225,375,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $72,383,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $54,002,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

