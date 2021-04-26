Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.