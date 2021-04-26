Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.
COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
