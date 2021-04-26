Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COUR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

