Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
COUR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,655. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
