Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

COUR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,655. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

