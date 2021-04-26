Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
