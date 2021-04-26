Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

