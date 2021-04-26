Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COUR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.
Coursera stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
