Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COUR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Coursera stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

