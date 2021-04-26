Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.
COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
