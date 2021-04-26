Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

