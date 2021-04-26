Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

