Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.
COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
