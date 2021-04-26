Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.