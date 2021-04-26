Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COUR. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.
COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.