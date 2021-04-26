Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COUR. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.