Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUR. Truist began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

