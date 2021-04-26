Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

COVTY traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $33.33. 9,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,310. Covestro has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

