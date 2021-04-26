Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. Covestro has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

