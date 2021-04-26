Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin Sells 2,778 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Covetrus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04.

CVET stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,216. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

CVET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.