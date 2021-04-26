COVIR.IO (CVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,800.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $33,800.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for $79.47 or 0.00149148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00277430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01016481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.85 or 0.00692228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.56 or 1.00232962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

