Crane (CR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. Crane has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $96.35.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.