Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.50

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $96.25, with a volume of 1178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.33.

Several research analysts have commented on CR shares. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

