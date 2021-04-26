Credicorp’s (BAP) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

BAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.63.

Credicorp stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.16. 1,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Credicorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

