Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $376.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $256.48 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

