Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $140.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $140.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,045,328. Apple has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after buying an additional 23,862,787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

