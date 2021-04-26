Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 70 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 70 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a CHF 68 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 60.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.