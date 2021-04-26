Credit Suisse Group Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $371.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $371.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

