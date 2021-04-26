Credit Suisse Group Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

ES traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $691,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

