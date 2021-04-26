Credit Suisse Group Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of EPRT opened at $26.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

