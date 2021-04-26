Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RANJY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. Randstad has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

