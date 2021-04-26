Credits (CS) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and $762,225.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

