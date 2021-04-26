Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $100.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Cree stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,702,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cree by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,331 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cree by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,564 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

