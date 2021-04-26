Crescent Point Energy (CPG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Crescent Point Energy (TSE: CPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$4.56. The company had a trading volume of 496,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,620. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$5.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.37%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

