Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

